Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VPU stock opened at $163.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $164.97.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

