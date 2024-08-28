Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Critical Review

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlloVir has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -30.07% -28.08% AlloVir N/A -98.50% -78.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vaxcyte and AlloVir’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($4.28) -18.41 AlloVir N/A N/A -$190.42 million ($1.66) -0.46

Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vaxcyte and AlloVir, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 AlloVir 2 3 0 0 1.60

Vaxcyte currently has a consensus price target of $81.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Vaxcyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than AlloVir.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats AlloVir on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

