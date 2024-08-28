Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,634 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

