Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $310.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $322.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

