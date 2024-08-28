Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $632.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.