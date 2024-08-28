Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,394,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

