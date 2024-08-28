Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

