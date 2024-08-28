Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,374.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,413 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,096 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $164.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $165.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.28 and a 200-day moving average of $133.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

