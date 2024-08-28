Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,209,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after buying an additional 578,961 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after buying an additional 448,407 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,628,000 after buying an additional 295,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $176.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

