Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,027 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

SEA stock opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,656.60 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SE

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.