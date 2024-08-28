Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,984 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.93.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

