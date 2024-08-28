Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,182 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after buying an additional 167,767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,807,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,113,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,453,000 after buying an additional 105,919 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

