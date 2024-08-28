Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $52.19.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

