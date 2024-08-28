Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 86.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vericel Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4,994.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40.

Insider Activity at Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

