Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Price Up 3.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vericel traded as high as $51.56 and last traded at $51.56. Approximately 86,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 445,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at $721,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 99.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 55,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100,797 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at $6,538,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 43.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after acquiring an additional 206,202 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,356.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.59 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

