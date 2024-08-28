Verint Systems (VRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect Verint Systems to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Verint Systems has set its FY25 guidance at $2.90 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.71 million. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verint Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,527 shares of company stock worth $12,898,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

