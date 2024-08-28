Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 7,766,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 44,047,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.10.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

