Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl Sells 158,900 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 158,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $5,922,203.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,299,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vertex Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 952.50, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VERX shares. Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 712,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 85,237 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth $12,043,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Vertex by 24.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

