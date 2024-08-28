Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,459,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $126,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,987,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

NYSE:VRT opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

