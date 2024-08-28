VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.38

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 15057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.0166 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFLO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,693,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,873,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 352.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 145,630 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

