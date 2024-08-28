VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.38

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 15057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $588.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.0166 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
