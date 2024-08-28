VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.61

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.61 and last traded at $63.61, with a volume of 4142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.17 million, a PE ratio of -1,265.02 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is presently -4,579.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,747 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.18% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

