Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.59

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.59 and last traded at $48.59, with a volume of 17922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Viper Energy’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Viper Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,566,000 after buying an additional 923,276 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,001,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,434,000 after buying an additional 496,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,085,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,282,000 after buying an additional 224,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.