Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.68

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 97358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $658,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

