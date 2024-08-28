Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.00

Shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 2526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.27% of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

