Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,919,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,366,000 after acquiring an additional 714,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $262,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,430,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 75,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,256,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,093,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after buying an additional 403,960 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.