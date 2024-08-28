Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Visteon worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $95.40 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

