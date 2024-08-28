Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) vs. V Group (OTCMKTS:VGID) Head to Head Comparison

V Group (OTCMKTS:VGID – Get Free Report) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares V Group and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V Group N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco 11.05% 27.42% 19.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for V Group and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score V Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vita Coco 0 4 4 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Vita Coco has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.87%.

This table compares V Group and Vita Coco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.18) N/A Vita Coco $500.02 million 2.91 $46.63 million $0.92 27.90

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than V Group. V Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vita Coco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Vita Coco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vita Coco beats V Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About V Group

V Group, Inc. provides beverages primarily in the United States. It offers antioxidant nutritional drinks in natural flavors, such as Love Red, Powerful Purple, Outrageous Orange, and Raw Green under the and brand. The company is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

