Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Trading 3.7% Higher

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 26,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 100,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Vivakor Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivakor stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

