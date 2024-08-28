VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Major Shareholder Corp Gentex Acquires 3,152,500 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VOXX International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.43. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.66 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $855,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

