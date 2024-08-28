Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Trading Down 1.6%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.
Wajax Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02.
Wajax Company Profile
Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
