Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) COO Stephen P. Theobald Sells 13,870 Shares of Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,471,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 94.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 242.0% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,034,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,505,000 after acquiring an additional 731,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $40,059,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after buying an additional 261,708 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth $4,595,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $5,016,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

