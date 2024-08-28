Waterdrop (WDH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter.

Waterdrop Price Performance

Waterdrop stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

