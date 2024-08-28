Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,333 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $46.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.