Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after buying an additional 131,726 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $123.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.