Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 279 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 44,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in NICE by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 141.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NICE in the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 64.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $178.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.49 and its 200 day moving average is $205.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NICE

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.