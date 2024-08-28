Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

DLB opened at $71.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

