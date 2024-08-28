Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,978,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $73,143,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after buying an additional 2,067,135 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,618,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,931,000 after acquiring an additional 811,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

