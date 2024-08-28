Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 713 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AROC. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Archrock by 4,483.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Archrock by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AROC. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Archrock Trading Up 1.3 %

Archrock stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $23.44.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 79.52%.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.