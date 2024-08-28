Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,303 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 70.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 12.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $684,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,504 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NOV by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456,581 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $119,686,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NOV by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,343,000 after buying an additional 231,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,883,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

NOV Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NOV opened at $18.00 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

