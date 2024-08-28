Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 98 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after acquiring an additional 319,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $21,860,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 353,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,365,000 after buying an additional 97,305 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. UBS Group cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SITE opened at $144.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average of $151.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

