Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $68.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a market cap of $786.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $68.97.
About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.