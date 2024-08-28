Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $68.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a market cap of $786.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $68.97.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.