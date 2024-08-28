Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,856 Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTS. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 1,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 278,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 259,151 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,266,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vitesse Energy by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 62,702 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

VTS opened at $25.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $738.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

