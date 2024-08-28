Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26,253.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

