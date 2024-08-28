Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Premier by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $247,438.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,618.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

