Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,500 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 387,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 380,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,692,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,671,000 after purchasing an additional 302,950 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after buying an additional 299,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.85. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

