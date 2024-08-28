Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,090.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

