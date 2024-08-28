Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 175 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,125.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of KXI opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $65.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $924.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

