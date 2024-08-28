Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 328 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 44,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $87.31.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American States Water news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

