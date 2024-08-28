Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,128 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 80,795 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd boosted its position in Unity Software by 34.9% in the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $2,747,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 93,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,472 shares of company stock worth $90,871 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Down 0.9 %

U stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. Unity Software’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.