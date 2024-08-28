Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 591 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RB Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in RB Global by 58.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $85.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $85.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,162.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,472 shares of company stock worth $1,412,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC initiated coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RB Global

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.